WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.69 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. I-Mab comprises 0.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.24. 6,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,591. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

