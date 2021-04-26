xBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,984.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00283030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00730983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.45 or 1.00352223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

