XinFin Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $10.49 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $753.02 or 0.01396568 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,661,635,347 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261,635,347 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.