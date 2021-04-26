XIO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

