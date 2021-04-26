XMON Price Tops $1,343.54 on Top Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,343.54 or 0.02504655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.01 million and $50,802.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

