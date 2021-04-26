XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Truist increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.