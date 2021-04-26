XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.10-5.85 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

