xRhodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $3,796.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00006722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004057 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003484 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021373 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

