XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 104.8% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00272740 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01013820 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

