Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Yamato in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS YATRY remained flat at $$27.18 during midday trading on Monday. Yamato has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

