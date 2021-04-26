Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YARIY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 15,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

