Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

