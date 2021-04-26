Ycash Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,753.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $52,753.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00422429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00162536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00245987 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005558 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,069,044 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

