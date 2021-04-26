Yearn Secure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004743 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $605,521.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

