Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.15). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. 14,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Yelp has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.22 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Yelp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

