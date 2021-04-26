YFValue (YFV) Tops One Day Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00744072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.70 or 0.07425291 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

