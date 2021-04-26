YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,246 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

DISH opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

