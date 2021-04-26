YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

