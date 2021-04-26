YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,855,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,336,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,236,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.