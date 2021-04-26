YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,983 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

