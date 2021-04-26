YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

WLTW stock opened at $232.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

