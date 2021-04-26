YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.61 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

