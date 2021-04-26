YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

