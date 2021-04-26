YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.98 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

