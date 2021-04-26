YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,125 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 149,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,935,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

