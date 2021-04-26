YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,063 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

