YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,516 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 82,866 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

