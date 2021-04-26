YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.15 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80.

