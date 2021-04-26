YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $75.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.