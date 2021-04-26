YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,407 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

