YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

