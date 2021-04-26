YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

