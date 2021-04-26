Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $14.77 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

