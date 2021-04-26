Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

