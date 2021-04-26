YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0127

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $1.06 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

