yOUcash Price Hits $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $68.41 million and $6,371.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

