Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) recently:

4/23/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

