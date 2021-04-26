YVS.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $266,739.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $266,739.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00006885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 425,163 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

