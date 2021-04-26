Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.60. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,770. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $821.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

