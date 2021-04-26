Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

