Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.