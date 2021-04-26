Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

