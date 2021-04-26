Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 419.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 130,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,590. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.