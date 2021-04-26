Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is ($0.08). Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $96.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

