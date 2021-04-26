Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,348. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.