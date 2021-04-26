Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $931.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.