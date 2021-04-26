Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $13.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 million and the highest is $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $53.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $61.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

