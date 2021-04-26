Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $84.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

