Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.48. 216,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,568. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

