Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

