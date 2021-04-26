Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $11.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the lowest is $10.92 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

